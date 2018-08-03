New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa runs across the goal line on a 69-yard touchdown reception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 23, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is expected to miss one to two weeks with a thumb injury, the New York Daily News reported.

Enunwa sat out a second straight practice Thursday with what coach Todd Bowles said was a sore hand, but the newspaper reported that Enunwa was seen wearing a wrap on his right hand.

It is the latest setback for Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season after undergoing neck surgery.

A sixth-round pick of the Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, Enunwa had 22 receptions while starting six of 12 games in 2015 before enjoying a breakout campaign the following year.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Enunwa established career highs with 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

The thumb injury likely will keep Enunwa out of New York's preseason opener against Atlanta on Aug. 10. Enunwa is part of a crowded wide receiver corps that includes Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor.

