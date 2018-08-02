Former Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes the touchdown catch while being under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers defender Lubern Figaro (31) in the first quarter of the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

The Miami Dolphins are seeing what rookie tight end Mike Gesicki can bring to the team's passing game.

Gesicki flashed some of those offensive skills Thursday at training camp, hauling in a touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Osweiler during one-on-one drills, the Miami Herald reported.

However, the second-round draft pick out of Penn State also failed to pick up a blitz that would have led to a sack, which is an ongoing concern, according to the newspaper.

Gesicki was a three-year starter at Penn State, where he caught 129 passes for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns -- all school records for a tight end. He finished his collegiate career with at least one reception in 27 consecutive games.

Although he wasn't asked to block much at Penn State, Gesicki was drafted seven spots ahead of Dallas Goedert, widely considered to be the best tight end in the draft.

Gesicki was considered a potential matchup nightmare after lighting up the NFL Combine. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Gesicki clocked a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash while posting a 41.5-inch vertical, 10-9 broad jump, 6.76 three-cone drill and 4.10 short shuttle.