Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dadi Nicolas (52) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) inside the five-yard line in the fourth quarter on October 2, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Washington Redskins signed linebacker Dadi Nicolas to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Nicolas was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after an attempted trade to the Cleveland Browns was voided due to physicals. He signed on with the Seattle Seahawks, only to be cut loose a month later.

The 25-year-old Nicolas recorded one pass defensed and no tackles in 10 games for the Chiefs in 2016. He was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Nicolas became the latest former Virginia Tech player to make his way to the Redskins this offseason, joining cornerbacks Greg Stroman and Adonis Alexander as well as defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Offensive lineman Alex Balducci was waived in a corresponding move.

RELATED Washington Redskins reportedly ink backup QB Colt McCoy through 2019