Washington Redskins reportedly ink backup QB Colt McCoy through 2019

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 26, 2018 at 10:56 PM
Washington Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy signed a contract extension on Thursday that will keep him with the team through the 2019 season.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the contract is worth "up to $7 million" with "void and buyback provisions" that would allow the team or McCoy to walk away from the deal with little to no risk.

McCoy has been the Redskins' backup quarterback since 2014.

For his career, McCoy has a 60.3 completion percentage with 5,586 yards, 25 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a 78.9 quarterback rating. He was drafted in 2010 by the Cleveland Browns, where he played three seasons before playing one season for the San Francisco 49ers prior to joining the Redskins.

