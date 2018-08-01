Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht received a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the club through 2019, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have posted a 22-42 mark under Licht's watch, including a 9-7 record in 2016 during head coach Dirk Koetter's first year at the helm. It was the first winning season the team has experienced since 2010.

Buccaneers co-owner Joel Glazer praised the 47-year-old Licht at the NFL owners meetings in March for the infusion of young talent that the team has acquired in recent years.

"I think one of the positive signs in any situation is re-signing your own players," Glazer said at the time. "And when you start getting on a trend that you're re-signing your own players, that means you are drafting well. If you're drafting well, generally that means you're going to start having success.

"So you saw Cameron Brate and Mike Evans (re-signed). We got a couple of young guys with contracts that are coming up that we know we're going to want to keep. So that to me is the most positive sign of, you know, what's happening with the general manager."

Licht replaced Mark Dominik as general manager in 2014.