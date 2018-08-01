Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel passed his physical and has been activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced Wednesday.

Samuel had been working his way back from left ankle surgery. He was injured during the Panthers' 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13 when his foot was rolled on by safety Reshad Jones in the third quarter.

The 21-year-old Samuel recorded 15 receptions for 115 yards in nine games after being selected by Carolina with a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Samuel's improvement reportedly was one of the factors as to why the Panthers traded wideout Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills prior to the trade deadline last season.

