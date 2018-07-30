Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell (31) tackles Indianapolis Colts tight end Darrell Daniels (47) after a gain of one yard in the first quarter of their preseason game on August 26, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Carolina Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell was carted off the field after sustaining a left leg injury during Monday's practice.

Cockrell was injured after colliding with wide receiver Torrey Smith during a drill. Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reported that Cockrell was screaming "my leg is broke" before being carted off.

Per Person, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera ended practice after Cockrell was carted off the field.

The injury marked the second time a Panthers player had been carted off in three days. Starting right tackle Daryl Williams dislocated his right patella and tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee Saturday.

Signed to a two-year, $6.8 million deal in the offseason, Cockrell was expected to compete for a starting job opposite of James Bradberry. Rookie Donte Jackson, Corn Elder and Lorenzo Doss, among others, are also on the roster.

Cockrell joined his third team in as many seasons and fourth in his career after spending 2017 with the New York Giants. He had a career-high three interceptions and team-leading 11 passes defensed to go along with 49 tackles last season.

The 26-year-old Cockrell has recorded 153 tackles and five interceptions in 53 career games with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Giants since being selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.