Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) pulls in a 56-yard pass as former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock (26) makes the tackle in the fourth quarter on September 20, 2015 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock missed a second straight day of practice with a hamstring injury.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Brock is expected to be sidelined about a week, according to multiple media outlets. Joseph characterized the severity of the injury as "medium" and "not mild."

Brock is entering his ninth NFL season overall and first with the Broncos. He played sparingly for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, appearing in 11 games and notching only six tackles.

The 29-year-old Brock spent his first seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, starting all 31 games in which he appeared in the 2015-16 seasons.

In 91 career games, including 40 starts, Brock has recorded 186 tackles and 11 interceptions, including a personal-best five picks while starting seven of 16 games in 2013.