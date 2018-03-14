Report: Broncos to sign CB Brock

The Denver Broncos plan to sign free-agent cornerback Tramaine Brock to a one-year, $4 million contract, Mike Klis of Denver television station KUSA reported Wednesday.

The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Brock, 29, played 11 games in 2017 during his only season with the Minnesota Vikings, but did not start any of them.

He played seven seasons previously with the San Francisco 49ers and was a starter in 2015 and 2016. The 49ers released him last April after he was arrested on an allegation of domestic violence, but the charges were dismissed four months later.

With the Broncos, Brock is expected to compete for the No. 3 cornerback role. Bradley Roby was Denver's No. 3 cornerback in 2017, but he moved up to a starting spot when Aqib Talib was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brock has 11 career interceptions in his eight NFL seasons.