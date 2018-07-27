Free-agent WR Philly Brown signs with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced the signing of free-agent wide receiver Corey "Philly" Brown on Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver is entering his fifth NFL season, and started 22 of the 43 games he played with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16, when he also appeared in five playoff games.

Brown had 79 catches for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns -- in addition to rushing 16 times for 139 yards -- while with the Panthers, and added 15 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs.

After signing with the Buffalo Bills last year, he was released in September, re-signed by the Bills a month later and cut again four days after that without appearing in a game.

Brown was originally signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2014.