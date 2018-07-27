Chargers fear CB Verrett has torn Achilles

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett could miss the 2018 season after he was injured during Friday's conditioning test, the NFL Network reported.

The 27-year-old Verrett sustained what is feared to be a torn Achilles tendon, according to multiple media outlets, and is undergoing further testing.

It marks the latest in a series of devastating injuries to Verrett, who was limited to only one game in 2016 and four games in 2017 because of two knee surgeries.

A first-round draft pick (No. 25 overall) of the Chargers in 2014, Verrett was an emerging star in his second NFL season, earning Pro Bowl honors while starting 14 games and intercepting three passes, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

However, the former TCU standout has been unable to stay on the field in his other three seasons, appearing in 11 games total.

A shoulder injury landed Verrett on injured reserve during his rookie season and a partially torn ACL in his left knee brought an end to his 2016 season after four games.

Verrett underwent surgery to repair the knee, but he experienced soreness in the 2017 season opener and went back on injured reserve two weeks later. That led to another surgery on the knee.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley lavished praise on Verrett after watching him in offseason workouts. He was expected to compete for a starting job.

Los Angeles returns both of last season's starters at cornerback, Trevor Williams and Casey Hayward, along with slot corner Desmond King.