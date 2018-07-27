Packers WR Cobb not limited by ankle

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb caused a bit of a stir when he was spotted in June wearing a walking boot.

However, any health concerns were allayed when Cobb was able to open training camp without any limitations during the opening practice.

"He looks great," Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday. "I think the first call, the first play ... where the ball goes deep to Randall, I think that tells you where his health is at."

The 27-year-old Cobb had 66 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games last season. With longtime standout Jordy Nelson no longer with the team, Cobb will join Davante Adams and offseason acquisition Jimmy Graham as the primary targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"He has professionalism, commitment to be here every day," said McCarthy of Cobb. "He looks great. He is an outstanding leader and has taken his role in that room very seriously."

Cobb is entering his eighth season since Green Bay selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has at least 60 receptions in five of the past six seasons, including a career-high 91 for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014.