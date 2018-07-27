Report: Seahawks told Thomas contract would not be addressed

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is holding out of training camp despite knowing the team would not meet his demands for a new contract, according to a report.

Thomas, who was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Thursday, was informed prior to the team's offseason program that Seattle would not address his contract situation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported.

The Seahawks were not planning to change their stance whether or not Thomas reported to training camp, the report said.

Thomas, who has vowed to stay away from the club until he gets a new contract, is entering the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal he signed in 2014.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday that the team expected the six-time Pro Bowl selection to be at training camp.

"He's been here for a long time. We always expect him to be here," said Carroll. "He should be here and he's not. ... We're expecting him back. He's under contract."

Thomas has been increasingly vocal about his desire to bolt Seattle. In June, he tweeted that he will not report to the team until his contract situation is resolved. Earlier this month, Thomas sent a message to the Seahawks via an Instagram post to basically pay him or trade him.

Thomas was the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Seattle. In eight seasons with the Seahawks, Thomas has 642 tackles and 25 interceptions in 121 career regular-season games.

In 2017, the three-time first team All-Pro totaled 88 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games.