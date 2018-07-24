S Earl Thomas is 'done' with Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks star safety Earl Thomas has vowed repeatedly to stay away from the club until he gets a new contract.

Now, according to a report by NBC Sports Radio, Thomas is planning to completely sever ties with the only franchise he's known.

"I'm told Earl Thomas will not report to the Seahawks," NBC Sports Radio host Newy Scruggs posted Tuesday on Twitter. "He is done with Seattle. Plans to sell his house in Seattle. He will ONLY report if he gets a new deal."

According to Scruggs, Thomas also is interested in playing for Oakland, telling Raiders owner Mark Davis to "come get him." He offered a similar sentiment to Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett in December 2017.

Thomas, who is scheduled to make $8.5 million entering the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal he signed in 2014, has been increasingly animated over his contract situation.

In June, the six-time Pro Bowl selection tweeted that he will not report to the team until his contract situation is resolved.

Last week, Thomas sent a message to the Seahawks via an Instagram post to basically pay him or trade him.

"Always been the underdog ain't nothing new," wrote Thomas. "Extend ... if you don't want me let's make a trade happen. I understand it's a bizz."

Thomas was the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Seattle. In eight seasons with the Seahawks, Thomas has 642 tackles and 25 interceptions in 121 career regular-season games.

In 2017, the three-time first team All-Pro totaled 88 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games.