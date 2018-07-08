Seahawks, Cowboys reportedly in trade talks about S Earl Thomas

Multiple reports indicate trade talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks for veteran safety Earl Thomas are heating up.

Talk of Thomas being unhappy and wanting to play in Dallas sparked rumors during the 2018 NFL Draft of a potential trade, but the Seahawks' reported price of a second-round pick was too steep for the Cowboys. Now with the start of training camp just weeks away, talk of Thomas to Dallas was reignited on Saturday.

Bryan Broaddus, a writer for the Cowboys' team website, told a Dallas radio station that Thomas could still end up a Dallas Cowboy.

"I feel like that the Earl Thomas situation still is in play," Broaddus said. "It's just a matter of where Seattle is going to be. I don't believe Earl Thomas is going to sit out games for Seattle. I really, really don't. You're talking about a guy that makes over $10 million. Players just don't leave those checks on the field just for principal, for that reason.

"I think that Seattle is going to have to figure out something. The Cowboys are going to have to figure out something. And maybe they do work something out there."

Thomas, who played his college ball at Texas, reportedly told Dallas head coach Jason Garrett to trade for him following a December game between the Seahawks and Cowboys.

Thomas is set to make $8.5 million entering the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal he signed in 2014. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has skipped organized team activities throughout the summer.