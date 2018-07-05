Jarvis Landry praises 'amazing' play of Cleveland Browns QB Tyrod Taylor

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been doling out superlatives almost since his arrival to the Cleveland Browns.

Calling himself the league's best wideout and touting the Browns as having the NFL's best wide receiver corps, Landry talked up his quarterbacks on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday.

Landry, who was acquired from the Miami Dolphins on the same day that Cleveland brought in Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo in separate deals in March, raved about the abilities of the former Bills quarterback.

"Amazing," gushed Landry on how Taylor performed in offseason workouts. "Amazing, man. His leadership, his arm, his accuracy and he's ready, man. He's the starting quarterback, and I'm sure that, obviously, the decision is up to [coach] Hue [Jackson] and the offensive staff, and stuff like that. But I'm sure they've been highly impressed with what he's done through OTAs and minicamp."

The Browns overhauled their roster in the offseason after becoming the second team to go winless through a 16-game season in 2016. Cleveland is 1-31 over the past two seasons.

Jackson has been adamant that Taylor will be his starter entering the 2018 season despite the fact that Cleveland drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Taylor played in 15 games for the Bills and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions last season.

He guided Buffalo to the postseason for the first time since 1999 before being shipped to the Browns, who haven't reached the playoffs since 2002.

Landry, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins, said last month that the quarterback play in Cleveland is better than he ever had in Miami.

The league leader with 112 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, Landry will provide a consistent target for Taylor. He is the only receiver with 400 catches in his first four seasons.