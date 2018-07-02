Cleveland Browns players weigh in on LeBron James' departure to Lakers

With LeBron James heading to one of the NBA's most storied franchises, several members of the Cleveland Browns said they were willing to step up in his absence.

A four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, James announced Sunday that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career -- this time to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $154 million contract.

So, what was the reaction to "The King's" latest decision?

"@KingJames if you don't want to take your throne with you I'll take it," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wrote on Twitter.

"@KingJames thank you for all you've done for Cleveland! Much Respect King!!! #cleveland," Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey tweeted. "Time for me to take the throne! #kirkoland."

"Time to take over the city . . . #WeUpNext #DawgPound," Browns free safety Damarious Randall wrote.

Optimism abounds for the Browns, who last made the playoffs in 2002 and own a dismal 1-31 mark over the last two seasons after finishing the 2017 campaign with a winless record.

As for James' new home, the Los Angeles Rams welcomed the superstar over social media.

The Rams posted a photo of James at a previous football game with the words: "Welcome to Los Angeles, @KingJames! See you back in the Coliseum this fall! #LABron."