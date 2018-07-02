Home / Sports News / NBA

Cleveland Browns players weigh in on LeBron James' departure to Lakers

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 2, 2018 at 10:50 AM
With LeBron James heading to one of the NBA's most storied franchises, several members of the Cleveland Browns said they were willing to step up in his absence.

A four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, James announced Sunday that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career -- this time to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $154 million contract.

So, what was the reaction to "The King's" latest decision?

"@KingJames if you don't want to take your throne with you I'll take it," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wrote on Twitter.

"@KingJames thank you for all you've done for Cleveland! Much Respect King!!! #cleveland," Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey tweeted. "Time for me to take the throne! #kirkoland."

"Time to take over the city . . . #WeUpNext #DawgPound," Browns free safety Damarious Randall wrote.

Optimism abounds for the Browns, who last made the playoffs in 2002 and own a dismal 1-31 mark over the last two seasons after finishing the 2017 campaign with a winless record.

As for James' new home, the Los Angeles Rams welcomed the superstar over social media.

The Rams posted a photo of James at a previous football game with the words: "Welcome to Los Angeles, @KingJames! See you back in the Coliseum this fall! #LABron."

