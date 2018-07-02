Guard J.R. Sweezy visiting old team, Seattle Seahawks

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard J.R. Sweezy is visiting the Seattle Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday.

Sweezy is also taking a physical, according to the report, which suggests he might be returning to the team that drafted him.

The Seahawks picked Sweezy in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and they converted him from defensive tackle to the offensive line.

He made 49 starts in his four seasons with Seattle before the Buccaneers signed him to a five-year, $32.5 million deal in 2016.

Back problems prevented him from playing in 2016, and he finished the 2017 season on injured reserve with a broken leg after starting 14 games for Tampa Bay that season.

The Bucs released the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Sweezy last week. He was scheduled to make $6.5 million this coming season.