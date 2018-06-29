Tampa Bay Buccaneers release guard J.R. Sweezy

Guard J.R. Sweezy was hampered by injuries in his two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and on Friday the team announced that he was released.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Sweezy, who signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract in 2016, missed his first season with the Bucs because of a back injury. He played 14 games last season, but has been rehabbing a leg injury he sustained late last year.

The 29-year-old Sweezy, who was scheduled to make $6.5 million this season, was selected in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft (225th overall) out of North Carolina State by the Seattle Seahawks as a defensive tackle.

The Seahawks converted him to the offensive line, and in 2013 he started 13 regular-season games at guard and helped Seattle beat the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Sweezy started all 14 games at guard in 2014 as the Seahawks returned to the Super Bowl, losing to the New England Patriots.