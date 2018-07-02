Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, receivers hold extra workout

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota made good on a promise he made in March by spending a little extra time with his wide receivers this weekend.

Mariota joined a select group of wideouts during a two-day throwing session in Nashville, Tenn., per the team's website. The identities of the recent receiving group weren't divulged, but Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe joined Mariota and tight end Jonnu Smith for workouts in California earlier in the offseason.

The Titans are in the midst of change and saw plenty of alterations to their coaching staff this offseason, including new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. LaFleur joined the Titans after spending one year as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, who ranked first in the NFL in scoring and 10th in total offense in 2017.

For its part, Tennessee's passing attack ranked 23rd in the league at 199.4 yards per game last season.

Mariota completed 281 of 453 passes for 3,232 yards with 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games last season. The 24-year-old also rushed for 312 yards and five scores.

The former Heisman Trophy winner led the Titans to their first postseason win since 2003. He threw two touchdown passes -- including one to himself -- in a 22-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 6.

Mariota has thrown for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 42 career games. He also has rushed for 913 yards and nine touchdowns.