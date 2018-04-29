Atlanta Falcons GM on WR Julio Jones: 'We're in a great spot'

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff isn't worried about wide receiver Julio Jones deleting team-related posts from his Instagram.

Dimitroff also isn't concerned if there is any issue with the Falcons selecting another Alabama wide receiver -- Calvin Ridley -- with their first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Julio and the organization are doing very well," Dimitroff said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. "I'm not concerned one bit about any of the social media. I think we're in a great spot. He had very good discussions with [coach] Dan [Quinn]. And we're in a great spot."

Jones signed a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension in 2015, but there has been no public comment about a new deal.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has not shown up for the team's voluntary workouts. Then again, Dimitroff was quick to note the key word in that sentence.

"They're voluntary, of course," Dimitroff said, per McClure. "Again, we feel very comfortable with where we are with Julio and how he perceives everything."

Jones also caused a stir by unfollowing his Atlanta teammates on Twitter and deleting Falcons-related photos from Instagram.

The 29-year-old Jones had 88 catches for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, boosting his career totals to 585 receptions for 9,054 yards and 43 scores through the first seven seasons with the Falcons.

Ridley had 63 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Crimson Tide. He finished his career at Alabama with 224 receptions for 2,781 yards and 19 scores.

"I'm going to prove a lot of people wrong," Ridley said. "I'm very excited to be coming there with Julio [Jones]."