Atlanta Falcons sign former Seahawks DT Garrison Smith, two others

The Atlanta Falcons signed three defensive players, including former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Garrison Smith, the team announced Tuesday.

Defensive back Tyson Graham and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, neither of who have played in the NFL, also signed with the Falcons.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Smith has appeared in 11 games with the Seahawks over the past two seasons. He played in eight games in 2017 and recorded nine tackles.

An undrafted free agent out of Georgia, Smith spent time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks before he was promoted to the 53-man roster.

Graham was an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota a year ago. He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts and released before the start of the regular season.

Zimmer was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and released prior to the start of the season. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints in training camp last year and saw time with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes.