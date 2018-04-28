San Francisco 49ers wrap up busy second day

The San Francisco 49ers were busy on Day Two of the NFL Draft on Friday.

They took wide receiver Dante Pettis of Washington in the second round (44th overall), then took linebacker Fred Warner of BYU in the third round (70th overall).

In the midst of that the 49ers acquired the 95th overall pick from the New England Patriots by sending offensive tackle Trent Brown to the Patriots. With that 95th selection, the 49ers took defensive back Tarvarious Moore of Southern Mississippi.

The 49ers also signed safety Jaquiski Tartt to a two-year contract extention.

Here is what Moore, general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan had to say Friday:

TARVARIUS MOORE

On where he expects to play for the 49ers:

"Definitely safety. We talked about playing corner some, so I could definitely see myself maybe transitioning to corner or that nickel position. I think I'm definitely versatile enough that I can play a lot of positions in the secondary. So, wherever they need me, I'll be happy to go play."

On not being invited to the Scouting Combine:

"I wouldn't say upset me. I just always was told if it's meant to be for you, it'll be. So, I didn't get invited, but I just made the most of my pro day. Just had a lot of faith in my talents and that I'd get seen no matter what. Definitely didn't upset me. More of a chip on my shoulder than anything. It's done. It's done now."

On how he fits into the 49ers' schemes:

"They like versatile guys. I feel like I'm a very versatile guy, especially with my speed and my length. I can definitely impact a lot in the secondary as far as my range, just covering from sideline to hash. That's one of the things that I definitely felt was something that they looked at and liked in me a lot, my range, and my physicality."

On whether he plays like Seattle Seahawks S Earl Thomas or 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert:

"Definitely. Earl Thomas-type. Rangy, but still psychical at the point of attack. That's something that I did a lot in my career. We played a lot of off-man too. So, I think that my skillset definitely fits with their scheme as far as the defense and the secondary."

JOHN LYNCH

"An active day, I think a real productive day. We continued along with our goals of adding pieces to the puzzle and then getting explosive and dynamic players to add to the mold. We're really thrilled to have done that. I think I should start off with Jaquiski Tartt. We're thrilled to have extended him. Jaquiski is a guy we feel really good about. We wanted to, when we came in, we wanted to reward our players who represent our core values and we think are really good football players and are fits in our scheme. We thought Jaquiski was one of those.

"Dante Pettis is a guy that we moved up to get, we had targeted. You talk about a dynamic player, I think Kyle can speak to it more, but this is a guy that has tremendous flexibility in terms of versatility at the wide receiver position. He's a finisher. He scores touchdowns, both as a receiver. He has a lot of the traits that we like and covet.

"Fred Warner, a linebacker from BYU that we really throughout this process grew to really grow comfortable with. I thought that his skillset really mimicked what we do. You can see a lot of it on tape. He's a guy who is comfortable playing in space and a very efficient linebacker, uses his hands well..

"Tarvarius Moore, he's a defensive back from Southern Miss. He's a guy who played safety at Southern Miss. We think he has an opportunity to play some corner for us. We're going to check that out and see if it is, but we know that he can play safety. He didn't go to the Combine. He went on his pro day and just blew the doors, ran a 4.32, jumped over 40 inches. He's a special athlete, but he's also a guy on tape who shows up and gets the ball. So, I'll turn it over to Kyle from there."

On whether saying Moore could play corner is a projection since he did not play much corner in college:

"It no doubt is a projection. We don't have film of it. Jeff Hafley did a tremendous job of showing us whatever tape. There's instances where he's in coverage and you know, I think one of the traits, you've got to be able to run to play corner in this league. He can flat-out run and he's got the length and all that. We know he can play safety. We're going to give it a go and see.

KYLE SHANAHAN

On whether Pettis' studious approach resonated a lot with Shanahan:

"I think that helps show why he's such a good player. If we were going to go for studious types, I would have drafted myself and lost a lot of games. I think that's stuff that helps him play well. It starts with the tape and he's extremely talented, a very good route runner, he can separate and has extremely good hands, very quick, fast enough to run all the routes, and when you meet him you see how smart he is, how hard he works, and you get why he's the full package."

On what differentiated Pettis for other guys:

"We just feel he fills a lot of spots for us, not just, we're happy with our group. We've got a lot of good players. With our group before we got Pettis, who have a lot of different traits. We can use them all differently. We think Pettis does a little bit of everything. I think we can use him sometimes similar to how we use Marquise (Goodwin), if need be. I think we can use him inside similar to how we use Trent (Taylor) if need be. I think he has the hands and toughness, we can use him similar to Pierre (Garcon). In the meantime, I think he's going to be a very good punt returner too. I thought he was one of the best receivers versus bump-and-run, he's got the lower half where he can cut outside of his frame and be good with his feet. So, when it comes to bump-and-run I think that's one of the things I think he did better than anyone in the draft."

On whether Moore was a late-riser, getting attention late in the process:

"He is a late riser because you don't get invited to the Combine, so you're just a little, at least for the coaches, we see him a little bit later than we saw the other guys before. But, I know the scouts and I know our DB coach Jeff Hafley, they were very high on this guy pretty early, and when you're not invited to the Combine and things like that, you think you've got a sleeper, and then the guy goes and runs a 4.32 at his pro day and all of a sudden he's not so much of a sleeper. So, more people start to hear about it where probably a lot of guys were knowing about him, thinking they could find him later in the draft and then you start to do that stuff and by the time the three months go by, the secret's over."

On whether the trade of Brown was dependent on getting offensive tackle Mike McGlichey in the first round Thursday:

"We did it after we secured McGlinchey, yeah."