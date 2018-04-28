Seattle Seahawks pleased with third-round pick -- DE Rasheem Green

The Seattle Seahawks had just one draft pick on Friday, and they used it to select USC defensive end Rasheem Green in the third round.

Here is what general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll had to say about it:

JOHN SCHNEIDER

"We're really excited to get Rasheem in the third round. We maneuvered a little bit there just because we had an opportunity to pick up a (seventh-round pick). It seemed like the right thing to do. We're really excited, (He is) a young kid, a great guy, we had him in for a visit, he's a Trojan. Young, long, played a lot of three technique, he's had 83 career pressures, 15 career sacks, he loves rushing inside, he's got some really nice outside rushes too. Great workout, he had a really good workout this past spring the same day that (Sam) Darnold worked out, bending and working corners and such. We're excited and ready to get ripping for tomorrow. We have eight picks tomorrow and we'll get ready to hit rookie free agency."

On how high Green could have gone if he didn't have a knee issue:

"Pretty high. Yeah, pretty high. But we brought him in and our doctors were able to put their hands on him twice. He had a great exam up here and he was able to spend some extra time with our coaches and staff so we could get to know him even better than we did (already). I'm sure he thought he was going to go higher, we like to have guys like that."

On how fun the draft room is with eight picks on day three:

"That's our favorite part because what happens is, the league tends to see everything pretty similar through those first three rounds. And then you start seeing guys come from a medical board or a non-scheme fit board or the free agent board. You call them upsets and you start seeing more of those and your board starts staying the same, and we're just going to continue to take our type of guys all the way through the rest of the way. Like I said, the other part of it is, our staff and our personnel staff and our coaches do an awesome job of recruiting the guys and we have a track record in rookie free agency for players being confident enough to come in and know that they're going to be able to compete because of the Doug Baldwins and the [Jermaine] Kearses. Those guys come in and play significant roles as rookie free agents. We're really excited about that part too. Tomorrow is really, I know it's hard for you guys to think about, but tomorrow is really our biggest day."

PETE CARROLL

On Green:

"Our expectation is that we're going to play him at five technique, we're going to play him at defensive end and use him as an inside rusher as well in nickel situations and we'll see what that brings us. That's the thought right now. We needed a little help there so it's a good get for us."

On how important it is that Rasheem Green has versatility:

"It's really important for us. We'll definitely have some options. He's really young, he's a 20-year old kid. He's from a great school down there, Serra High School where a bunch of great players have come out of. He's got a lot of potential to grow. We'll move him all around and figure it out."

On whether his injury would limit him at all in OTAs:

"No. That was three years ago. It was an old high school injury and he's been playing with it for years. He doesn't even think of it being an injury."

On what part of the game Green will have the most change in since he's only 20 years old:

"He's going to improve in his pass rush for sure. The finesse part of it, he's just new at it. He'll grow more. He'll get stronger in the next couple of years, I bet he'll play 15 pounds heavier in the next two years which will help him in the run game. But he's quick now. He's a quick, slasher type of guy, he's not a load up, heavy duty type of guy or run defender. We'll play him in the position where he feels he can utilize that. We're looking forward to see how that comes. He's just going to fill out more and he's just going to learn all the nuances that can make him a special player."