Free agent CB Maxwell re-signs with Seahawks

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 27, 2018 at 3:49 PM
Free agent cornerback Byron Maxwell is returning for a third stint with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who reported on Friday that Maxwell has signed a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Maxwell is expected to replace cornerback Richard Sherman, who was released by the Seahawks on March 9 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old Maxwell was selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks before signing as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Maxwell was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2016, but was released last October and signed with the Seahawks for the rest of the season a month later.

In 83 career games, Maxwell has 245 tackles (203 solo), 11 interceptions, 59 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles.

