Seahawks' top pick Penny shined at SDSU

The Seattle Seahawks drafted San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with the 27th pick in the NFL Draft. Here is what he had to say to the media:

He "most definitely" had been in contact with the Seahawks coaching staff.

"I've been talking with the running backs coach (Chad Morton). I remember at the combine I was really engaged with what they were talking about. Just a few days ago, I was on the phone with the running backs coach and I was able to talk to him and it was a great conversation."

He talked about his strength and what he can be counted on to do.

"I'm a very patient runner. I'm very elusive. I can catch the ball out of the backfield. I can do whatever it takes to help win a game, that's for sure. That's the mindset that I'm bringing to Seattle."

Penny also discussed what he has to work on to succeed at this level.

"I definitely have to work on my pass protection, but that's something that I'm getting better at daily and I'm still working every day. I know with the help of the running backs coaches for the Seahawks, I'm going to get better with repetition every day. It's just a lot of technique work, but I know that I have to protect that million-dollar man back there in Russell Wilson."

Penny is the second member of his family to make it to the NFL. His older brother, Elijaa, is a running back for Arizona.

"It's a blessing to our family. It just shows you where we came from. We come from a hard-working family and that's just how we are. We're a hard-working, blue collar family. My oldest brother Elijhaa made it into the NFL as an undrafted free agent and for him to go through that process and he came from the pile where he was undrafted but now he's in his third year and I'm excited for him. It's just a blessing because he's been mentoring me through the whole situation. It's just amazing."