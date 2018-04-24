Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots sign OL Ulrick John

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 24, 2018 at 9:41 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The New England Patriots signed offensive lineman Ulrick John, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for John, who has appeared in 10 games over four seasons with four different teams, including a career-high five with the Green Bay Packers last season.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound John was a seventh-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts out of Georgia State in 2014. He spent parts of two seasons with the Colts, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.

John made three starts for the Cardinals in 2016 and started the 2017 season on the team's practice squad before winding up with Green Bay.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Julio Jones deletes Atlanta Falcons connections on Instagram Julio Jones deletes Atlanta Falcons connections on Instagram
Jazz's Joe Ingles and Thunder's Paul George get petty in playoffs Jazz's Joe Ingles and Thunder's Paul George get petty in playoffs
Andrew Bogut retires from NBA, joins Sydney Kings Andrew Bogut retires from NBA, joins Sydney Kings
2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals eliminate Blue Jackets 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals eliminate Blue Jackets
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. pulls 5,400 pound SUV for workout Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. pulls 5,400 pound SUV for workout