New England Patriots sign OL Ulrick John

The New England Patriots signed offensive lineman Ulrick John, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for John, who has appeared in 10 games over four seasons with four different teams, including a career-high five with the Green Bay Packers last season.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound John was a seventh-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts out of Georgia State in 2014. He spent parts of two seasons with the Colts, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.

John made three starts for the Cardinals in 2016 and started the 2017 season on the team's practice squad before winding up with Green Bay.