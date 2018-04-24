Luck won't throw at Colts minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts are not rushing quarterback Andrew Luck's rehabilitation.

Luck, who missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2017, will not throw at the Colts' minicamp this week, the team announced Tuesday.

Indianapolis went through its first full team workout under new head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday, and Luck was limited to taking snaps and giving handoffs, according to the team's website.

When the team's other quarterbacks starting to throw, Luck removed his helmet and was reduced to the role of a spectator. He is not allowed to play catch during the workouts

Luck told reporters earlier this month that was still had a ways to go in his recovery and admitted that he "pushed a little too hard" in his attempt to return to action after having surgery in January 2017.

The Colts were not expecting Luck to throw this week but remain confident that the former No. 1 overall draft pick will be ready for the start of training camp.

While meeting with reporters last week, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said Luck was "still working on finishing up his strength part" of his rehab program.

"(I) feel good about where he's going," Ballard said. "No negative, just keep doing the process of what he's doing. Keep working and get him back to playing good football."

In a top-heavy quarterback draft, Ballard has already traded down, sending the No. 3 overall pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the sixth pick and a pair of second-rounders -- Nos. 37 and 49 -- in this year's draft and a 2019 second-round selection.

Ballard told the Indianapolis Star last week that he has already turned down two trade offers for backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and does not envision any scenario in which he would deal him.

Indianapolis has an extra minicamp because of a league rule that grants an additional week to teams with first-year head coaches.