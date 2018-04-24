Colts to induct Wayne into Ring of Honor

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Reggie Wayne will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 18 during the club's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Wayne resides in 10th place in NFL history in both receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345). The six-time Pro Bowl selection also had 82 touchdowns while playing in a franchise-best 211 career games over 14 seasons (2001-14) since being selected by Indianapolis with the 30th overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft.

"I'm blessed to be in there, man. It's the elite of the elite in Colts history," Wayne said in a recent interview with NFL.com. "You see, I'm finally cemented into Indianapolis - the state of Indiana. I'm in there. No taking me out."

Wayne recorded 43 100-yard receiving games and was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship team following the 2006 season. He sparkled in the postseason, catching 93 balls for 1,254 yards with nine touchdowns in 21 games.

"No one is more of a true Colt than Reggie Wayne," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement in February. "He embodies everything about the Horseshoe and is much beloved by Colts fans everywhere.

"He was also one of the greatest players in NFL history, and chants of 'REG-GIE, REG-GIE' will forever echo through our stadium along with memories of many amazing catches and exciting plays. I could not be more proud and honored to induct Reggie Wayne into the Colts Ring of Honor."

Wayne will become the 15th honoree in the Ring of Honor, joining owner Robert Irsay (1996), wide receiver Bill Brooks (1998), head coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), offensive lineman Chris Hinton (2001), quarterback Jim Harbaugh (2005), "Colts Nation" (2007), head coach Tony Dungy (2010), wide receiver Marvin Harrison (2011), running back Edgerrin James (2012), running backs Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk (2013), center Jeff Saturday (2015), general manager Bill Polian (2016) and quarterback Peyton Manning (2017).