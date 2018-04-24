Home / Sports News / NFL

Rams pick up options on RB Gurley, CB Peters

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 24, 2018 at 4:11 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Los Angeles Rams exercised fifth-year options on running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters, the team announced Tuesday.

Gurley and Peters, who was acquired from the Kansas Chiefs last month, were first-round selections in the 2015 NFL Draft. The move keeps both players with the team through the 2019 season.

The No. 10 overall pick of the Rams, Gurley rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2015.

Gurley's numbers declined in 2016 but he bounced back with a monstrous season in 2017 to lead Los Angeles to the NFC West title, becoming the first Rams player to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award since Marshall Faulk in 2001.

The former University of Georgia product led the NFL in touchdowns (19), points scored among non-kickers (114) and scrimmage yards (2,093) in addition to finishing second in rushing yards (1,305). He also topped the league's running backs in receiving yards with 788 and his average of 6.1 yards per touch was the best in the NFL.

Peters was among a number of high-profile offseason acquisitions for Los Angeles, which sent a pair of draft picks to Kansas City in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Selected eight slots behind Gurley in 2015, Peters leads the league with 19 interceptions since entering the NFL.

Last season, Peters recorded five interceptions to go along with 46 tackles and four forced fumbles in 14 games. He had eight receptions as a rookie, returning two for touchdowns.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Julio Jones deletes Atlanta Falcons connections on Instagram Julio Jones deletes Atlanta Falcons connections on Instagram
Jazz's Joe Ingles and Thunder's Paul George get petty in playoffs Jazz's Joe Ingles and Thunder's Paul George get petty in playoffs
Andrew Bogut retires from NBA, joins Sydney Kings Andrew Bogut retires from NBA, joins Sydney Kings
2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals eliminate Blue Jackets 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals eliminate Blue Jackets
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. pulls 5,400 pound SUV for workout Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. pulls 5,400 pound SUV for workout