Rams pick up options on RB Gurley, CB Peters

The Los Angeles Rams exercised fifth-year options on running back Todd Gurley and cornerback Marcus Peters, the team announced Tuesday.

Gurley and Peters, who was acquired from the Kansas Chiefs last month, were first-round selections in the 2015 NFL Draft. The move keeps both players with the team through the 2019 season.

The No. 10 overall pick of the Rams, Gurley rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2015.

Gurley's numbers declined in 2016 but he bounced back with a monstrous season in 2017 to lead Los Angeles to the NFC West title, becoming the first Rams player to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award since Marshall Faulk in 2001.

The former University of Georgia product led the NFL in touchdowns (19), points scored among non-kickers (114) and scrimmage yards (2,093) in addition to finishing second in rushing yards (1,305). He also topped the league's running backs in receiving yards with 788 and his average of 6.1 yards per touch was the best in the NFL.

Peters was among a number of high-profile offseason acquisitions for Los Angeles, which sent a pair of draft picks to Kansas City in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Selected eight slots behind Gurley in 2015, Peters leads the league with 19 interceptions since entering the NFL.

Last season, Peters recorded five interceptions to go along with 46 tackles and four forced fumbles in 14 games. He had eight receptions as a rookie, returning two for touchdowns.