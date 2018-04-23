Rang, Brugler vs. NFL Draft betting odds

There is plenty of educated guesswork involved in predicting the NFL Draft, and anybody can take their deductions all the way to the betting window.

Bovada released various odds for the draft, which starts Thursday night with the first round and runs for three days. For entertainment purposes, let's kick the tires on some of those odds, using the latest mock drafts from NFLDraftScout.com senior analysts Rob Rang and Dane Brugler as a guide to find the best bets, which isn't always the favorite.

--First pick in the draft?

Sam Darnold -- 5/12

Josh Allen -- 8/5

Saquon Barkley -- 11/2

Baker Mayfield -- 10/1

Josh Rosen -- 18/1

Bradley Chubb -- 45/1

Rang: Darnold (kind of). There might be good value in Mayfield, as he writes in his 10 Bold Predictions column to watch out for the quarterback from Oklahoma. "I'm told it could happen," Rang wrote. "The reigning Heisman winner has his share of supporters on this staff."

Brugler: Darnold

--Second pick in the draft?

Saquon Barkley -- 2/1

Bradley Chubb -- 11/4

Sam Darnold -- 11/4

Josh Allen -- 7/2

Josh Rosen -- 4/1

Baker Mayfield -- 15/1

Lamar Jackson -- 40/1

Rang: Barkley

Brugler: Barkley

--Third pick in the draft?

Josh Rosen -- 7/5

Baker Mayfield -- 8/5

Sam Darnold -- 4/1

Josh Allen -- 5/1

Saquon Barkley -- 11/2

Bradley Chubb -- 11/1

Rang: Mayfield

Brugler: Mayfield

--How many defensive players will be selected in the first round?

Over/Under -- 15.5

Rang: Over (16)

Brugler: Under (15)

--Number of quarterbacks selected in first round?

Over 5.5 -- plus-155 (31/20)

Under 5.5 -- minus-220 (5/11)

Rang: Under (although he's been touting the possibility of Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph being the sixth)

Brugler: Under

--How many running backs selected in the first round?

Over 1.5 -- minus-220 (5/11)

Under 1.5 -- plus-155 (31/20)

Rang: Over (Barkley at No. 2; LSU's Derrius Guice at No. 28)

Brugler: Over (Barkley at No. 2; Guice at No. 32)

--How many wide receivers selected in the first round?

Over 2.5 -- plus-110 (11/10)

Under 2.5 -- minus-150 (2/3)

Rang: Over (Calvin Ridley at No. 15; Courtland Sutton at No. 24; D.J. Moore at No. 29)

Brugler: Over (Ridley at 19; Sutton at 23; Moore at 24)

--How many Alabama players selected in first round?

Over 3.5 -- minus-300 (1/3)

Under 3.5 -- plus-200 (2/1)

Rang: Over (Minkah Fitzpatrick at No. 9; Calvin Ridley at 15; Rashaan Evans at 17; Da'Ron Payne at 27)

Brugler: Over (Fitzpatrick at 13; Ridley at 19; Evans at 25, Payne at 26)