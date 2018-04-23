2018 NFL Draft: USC's Sam Darnold steers clear of mock drafts

Quarterback Sam Darnold might be the first player taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, going to the Cleveland Browns.

The former USC star could also be the second player drafted, which would put him with the New York Giants.

Another team might trade up to draft him, or he could drop several notches in the first round.

There are so many mock drafts with so many different scenarios for Darnold's possible destination that he is trying to ignore them all.

"I haven't looked at mock drafts," Darnold said on Pro Football Talk Live on Monday. "If I looked at those a lot I think I would drive myself insane. With the draft coming up I'm just trying to spend time with my family and close friends. There's so many mock drafts out there I haven't been able to keep up with them."

Darnold will simply wait until he hears his name announced at the draft, which takes place Thursday through Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists Darnold first in his most recent Big Board. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb round out the top five.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is ranked 10th by Rang while quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma is 14th and quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville is 15th.

Both Rang and his NFLDraftScout.com colleague Dane Brugler have Darnold going to the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick.

In his April 19 mock draft, Brugler wrote: "The Josh Allen-to-Cleveland rumors are getting louder, but I'm sticking with Darnold, who is the best quarterback in this class."