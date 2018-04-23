2018 NFL Draft: Parrot to deliver Buccaneers' pick from pirate ship

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are embracing their nickname ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers announced that a live parrot will deliver the team's fourth-round pick on Saturday to an announcer on the pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium.

The parrot, who is named Zsa Zsa, hails from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary and will be accompanied by caretaker Stephanie Dripps.

The Buccaneers' fifth-round pick will be announced by Lieutenant General C.Q. Brown, the Deputy Commander for U.S. Central Command at MacDill Airforce Base in Tampa. Brown has commanded a fighter squadron, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and two fighter wings. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the Commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command.

The Bucs' sixth-round selection will be announced by members of the girls flag football teams from Plant High School and Robinson High School.

Other NFL teams will announce their Day 3 draft picks in unique ways.

The Miami Dolphins announced last week that players from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team in Parkland (Fla.) will make some of their picks.

The players will be joined by the family of Marjory Stoneman Douglas assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who was one of the 17 people killed in a shooting at the school in February.

Witnesses said Feis, 37, died while shielding students from gunfire.

The Minnesota Vikings will have members of the gold medal-winning United States men's Olympic curling team announce their picks at the St. Paul Curling Club. Four of the five members of the squad are from Minnesota.

The San Francisco 49ers' selections will come from Lucasfilm, where Ron Howard, Star Wars characters including Chewbacca, Stormtroopers and RD-D2 will make the announcements.