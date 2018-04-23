Los Angeles Chargers to exercise Melvin Gordon's fifth-year option

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced at a Monday press conference that the team will exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of running back Melvin Gordon.

It extends Gordon's contract with the Chargers through the 2019 season.

A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Gordon rushed for 641 yards, 3.5 yards per carry and no touchdowns as a rookie, when he fumbled six times.

He improved to 997 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns and 3.9 yards per attempt in 2016, and ran for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per carry in 2017.

He also had 58 receptions for 486 yards and four scores last season. For his career, Gordon has caught 99 passes.

Austin Ekeler served as the Chargers' No. 2 back in 2017, and they may consider taking another running back in the upcoming NFL Draft.