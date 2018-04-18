GM: Titans to pick up option on Mariota

The Tennessee Titans plan to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Marcus Mariota for the 2019 season, general manager Jon Robinson told Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone on Wednesday.

The option is guaranteed against injury only for Mariota, who was the second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. The former Heisman Trophy winner is expected to receive $20.922 million for the 2019 season, as opposed to $3.73 million in 2018.

The deadline for teams to declare the fifth-year option for players in that draft class is May 3.

Mariota completed 281 of 453 passes for 3,232 yards with 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games last season. He also rushed for 312 yards and five scores.

The 24-year-old Hawaiian led the Titans to their first postseason wins since 2003. He threw two touchdowns -- including one to himself -- in a 22-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 6.

Mariota has thrown for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 42 career games. He also rushed for 913 yards and nine touchdowns.