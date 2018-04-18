Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Broncos add $3M in incentives to Harris' contract

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 18, 2018 at 7:27 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Denver Broncos added $3 million in incentives to the contract of cornerback Chris Harris, ESPN's Field Yates reported on Wednesday.

Per ESPN, the incentives are linked to playing time, team wins, a possible All-Pro selection and interceptions.

The available money, per the report, stems from the Broncos trading cornerback Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams last month.

Talib, who signed a six-year, $57 million deal with the Broncos in 2014, made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons with Denver and leads all active cornerbacks in interceptions (34) since he entered the league in 2008.

Harris, who has two years remaining on his current deal, can make up to $10.5 million this season. He was scheduled to make $7.4 million in 2018 and $7.8 million the following year.

The durable Harris has played in each game over the past five seasons and all but one during his seven-year NFL career. The 28-year-old recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the Broncos last season.

Harris has collected 413 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 16 interceptions in 111 career games, all with the Broncos.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Toronto Raptors mascot imitates Russell Westbrook Toronto Raptors mascot imitates Russell Westbrook
Indians' Francisco Lindor clubs emotional homer in Puerto Rico homecoming Indians' Francisco Lindor clubs emotional homer in Puerto Rico homecoming
Gore, Amendola bringing Super Bowl experience, work ethic to Dolphins Gore, Amendola bringing Super Bowl experience, work ethic to Dolphins
Fan manages to hold beer steady despite collision with Celtics' Tatum Fan manages to hold beer steady despite collision with Celtics' Tatum
Sixers' Joel Embiid is 'sick and tired of being babied' Sixers' Joel Embiid is 'sick and tired of being babied'