Report: Broncos add $3M in incentives to Harris' contract

The Denver Broncos added $3 million in incentives to the contract of cornerback Chris Harris, ESPN's Field Yates reported on Wednesday.

Per ESPN, the incentives are linked to playing time, team wins, a possible All-Pro selection and interceptions.

The available money, per the report, stems from the Broncos trading cornerback Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams last month.

Talib, who signed a six-year, $57 million deal with the Broncos in 2014, made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons with Denver and leads all active cornerbacks in interceptions (34) since he entered the league in 2008.

Harris, who has two years remaining on his current deal, can make up to $10.5 million this season. He was scheduled to make $7.4 million in 2018 and $7.8 million the following year.

The durable Harris has played in each game over the past five seasons and all but one during his seven-year NFL career. The 28-year-old recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the Broncos last season.

Harris has collected 413 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 16 interceptions in 111 career games, all with the Broncos.