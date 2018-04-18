Flacco isn't worried about Ravens drafting QB

Joe Flacco insists he's not worried if the Baltimore Ravens elect to select a quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"It is what it is. It's a business," Flacco said. "Eventually, at some point, that's going to have to happen. It's not really for me to worry about."

Flacco, who was hampered by a back injury last season, completed 64.1 percent of 352 pass attempts for 3,141 yards. The 33-year-old had a career-low 5.7 yard per attempt average with 18 TDs and 13 interceptions.

"I come in here and you worry about what's here and now, and doing your job -- which is for me right now, getting guys out there working hard and making sure we're moving towards our goal of getting to that championship," Flacco said.

Baltimore owns the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

General manager Ozzie Newsome is on record as saying that the Ravens will select a quarterback in any round if it makes the most sense given their draft board.

For his part, owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters in February that the team isn't interested in drafting a quarterback in the first round because "We've got bigger fish to fry."

USC quarterback Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma are the top four quarterbacks expected to be drafted in the first round.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists Darnold first in his most recent Big Board. Rosen is second, Allen is 10th and Mayfield is 14th.

As for now, Flacco has welcomed new backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, who was introduced by the team last week.

"He already seems like an awesome addition to the room," Flacco said. "He seems like a great guy and he's out there working hard and that's always a really good thing."

Griffin, a former Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, said last week he was looking forward to the chance to learn from Flacco.

"I really do look forward to getting in the quarterback room with him," Griffin said. "It's a great opportunity for me. I still feel like I'm a young player. I'm 28, but feel like I'm 25. (Flacco has) been through a lot of things in his career. He's been to the pinnacle, won the Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP. I think that's a great opportunity to learn from him."