Eric Kendricks: Minnesota Vikings re-sign linebacker

April 16 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a contract extension.

Minnesota announced the signing on Monday. The deal is for five years and $50 million, according to ESPN and the NFL Network. Kendricks will receive $25 million guaranteed under the terms of the new pact.

Kendricks, 26, had 136 total tackles, six passes defensed, a sack, an interception and a touchdown in 16 starts last season for the Vikings. The linebacker also tallied a career-high 13 takedowns on Oct. 29 against the Cleveland Browns.

Kendricks was a second round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The UCLA product has 367 combined tackles, 16 passes defensed, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, two touchdowns, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 45 career appearances. He has 41 career starts for the Vikings. Kendricks had 105 tackles during his rookie campaign and had 126 takedowns in 2016.

The fourth-year linebacker led the Vikings in total tackles in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Kendricks is the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks.