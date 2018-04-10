Former 49ers CB Dontae Johnson visits with Minnesota Vikings

Free-agent cornerback Dontae Johnson visited with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Johnson spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, starting all 16 games in 2017 and recording 76 tackles with one interception and seven passes defensed.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson missed just one game in his four seasons with San Francisco but only started a combined six games prior to last season.

Minnesota could use some help at the position. Veteran cornerback Terence Newman, 39, who spent the past three seasons with the Vikings, started seven of 16 games in 2017.

Newman, who has five of his 42 career interceptions with Minnesota, is a free agent, but he said he would like to continue playing shortly after the team's loss to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.