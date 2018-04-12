2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick in rounds 1-7

From Cleveland at No. 1 to Atlanta at No. 256, this mock draft covers every pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Putting together a seven-round mock draft is an interesting exercise, attempting to match not only teams with positions of need and players who fit philosophically, but also tracking team visits, workouts and overall interest to make it as realistic as possible.

An example would be Arkansas guard/center Frank Ragnow projected to the Vikings at No. 62 in the second round. Minnesota is searching for interior offensive line help and Ragnow, who is a Minnesota native, met with the Vikings at the Combine and was a top-30 visit at the facility.

There will be trades galore on draft weekend, but no trades were projected for this exercise.

First Round

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC (6-3, 221, 4.85)

Sam Darnold or Josh Allen? The rumor mill is cranking out Allen whispers, but I'm sticking with Darnold -- for now.

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA (6-4, 220, 4.97)

Do the Giants stay put at No. 2? Do they draft a quarterback? Right now, I'll say yes to both, pegging Rosen to be the future of the franchise.

3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma (6-0, 214, 4.75)

Unlike Josh Allen, Mayfield is ready to see starting snaps at some point during his rookie season, providing a jolt the Jets' offense desperately needs.

4. Cleveland Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State (6-4, 269, 4.65)

The most likely scenario is the Browns trading out of this pick to the highest bidder, but if they stay put, Chubb and Myles Garrett would be a formidable pass rush duo.

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming (6-5, 237, 4.76)

The Broncos are relying on Case Keenum to be the starter right now, but Allen could be the long-term answer after allowing him to sit and develop.

6. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State (6-0, 233, 4.40)

The Colts are in a situation where they can take the player who will make the greatest impact and in this scenario, that is Barkley.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State (6-2, 215, 4.47)

Arguably the best defensive player in the draft, James has alpha qualities and would create a noticeable change in the back-end of the Bucs' defense.

8. Chicago Bears: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame (6-5, 325, 5.22)

Reuniting Nelson with his college offensive line coach Harry Hiestand would be a great story, but more importantly, the Bears are drafting a future Pro Bowler.

9. San Francisco 49ers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State (5-11, 183, 4.32)

Although he doesn't have ideal size, Ward plays bigger than he looks and suffocates the catch point, forcing throws to be pinpoint if they have any chance of being completed.

10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia (6-1, 236, 4.51)

The moment Jon Gruden got a look at Smith, one would have to imagine Derrick Brooks sirens started going off in his mind.

11. Miami Dolphins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech (6-4, 253, 4.54)

An impressive height/weight/speed athlete, Edmunds can be a building block as the Dolphins restock the defensive side of the ball.

12. Buffalo Bills: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville (6-2, 216, 4.44)

The Bills might need to trade up to secure a quarterback. But if the asking price is too much, Buffalo could stay put and see if Jackson falls to them.

13. Washington Redskins: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama (6-0, 204, 4.46)

A year ago, the Redskins had a highly-rated defensive prospect from Alabama fall in their laps in the teens (Jonathan Allen). It happens again.

14. Green Bay Packers: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College (6-2, 252, 4.64)

The Packers need to improve at every level of the defense, but it all starts up front and Landry is an immediate upgrade rushing off the edge.

15. Arizona Cardinals: Vita Vea, DT, Washington (6-4, 347, 5.10)

The Cardinals are missing an anchor in the middle of the defensive line who can help clog lanes and keep passing lanes traffic-free.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama (6-0, 189, 4.43)

Baltimore added Michael Crabtree and John Brown in free agency, but the addition of Ridley turns the Ravens' wide receiver core into a strength.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame (6-8, 309, 5.25)

With Joe Barksdale struggling to stay healthy and Russell Okung's price tag, McGlinchey would give the Chargers insurance relief at offensive tackle.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia (6-3, 313, 5.05)

Wynn has a guard body, but with his experience at left tackle, he offers the versatility and skill that would be a much-needed upgrade on Seattle's offensive line.

19. Dallas Cowboys: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State (6-4, 256, 4.65)

Vander Esch hits the prospect trifecta: traits, tape and production. He would be the MIKE linebacker the Cowboys have been searching for, allowing Jaylon Smith to move to SAM.

20. Detroit Lions: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA (6-6, 264, 4.58)

Regardless if Ziggy Ansah, who is currently on the franchise tag, signs long-term in Detroit, more pass rush help is needed on the Lions' defensive line.

21. Cincinnati Bengals: James Daniels, OG/C, Iowa (6-3, 306, 5.15)

The Bengals could use an upgrade at several spots on the offensive line, but none more so than center; Daniels might be the best center prospect since Alex Mack.

22. Buffalo Bills: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP (6-2, 327, 5.14)

After potentially taking a quarterback earlier in the first round, the Bills need to protect him, especially after the recent Richie Incognito retirement news.

23. New England Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA (609, 309, 4.91)

Miller has technique and discipline issues, but his size and athleticism profile is fairly similar to Nate Solder when he was a prospect -- and the Patriots drafted him 17th overall in 2011.

24. Carolina Panthers: DJ Moore, WR, Maryland (6-0, 210, 4.42)

It is tough to watch Moore's Maryland tape and not get Steve Smith vibes, which will be a welcome addition in Carolina.

25. Tennessee Titans: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan (6-1, 292, 4.95)

Defensive line isn't the top need for the Titans, but Hurst is excellent value at this point in the first round (as long as the doctors give two thumbs up).

26. Atlanta Falcons: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville (5-10, 196, 4.38)

Alexander would give Atlanta an upgrade in nickel situations and insurance for Desmond Trufant, who has missed eight games the past two seasons.

27. New Orleans Saints: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa (6-0, 196, 4.48)

The Saints had good luck with a first-round cornerback (Marshon Lattimore) last year and could try and repeat the process if Jackson falls to them.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama (6-2, 232, 4.70)

With Ryan Shazier's future up in the air, linebacker is a need and Evans looks like a typical AFC North linebacker with his physical appetite.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Connor Williams, OT, Texas (6-5, 296, 5.05)

Jacksonville spent big bucks in free agency to add Andrew Norwell to the offensive line and might not be done. Williams gives the Jaguars immediate depth at both tackle and guard.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida (6-5, 291, 4.98)

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer covets up-field players who can create disruption, and Bryan has the potential to be wreck a lot of NFL backfields.

31. New England Patriots: Lorenzo Carter, DE/LB, Georgia (6-5, 250, 4.46)

Carter is a multi-dimensional player with his athleticism to rush the pocket or play off-ball and run free -- he would be Bill Belichick's new Jamie Collins.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (5-10, 224, 4.49)

Running back isn't the most pressing need, but Guice is excellent value at this point and most believe this will be Jay Ajayi's final season in Philadelphia.

Second Round

33. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado (6-0, 201, 4.50)

34. New York Giants: Billy Price, OG/C, Ohio State (6-4, 305, 5.28)

35. Cleveland Browns: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon (6-5, 309, 5.23)

36. Indianapolis Colts: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF (5-10, 189, 4.53)

37. Indianapolis Colts: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU (6-3, 218, 4.54)

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones, RB, USC (5-11, 205, 4.56)

39. Chicago Bears: Kemoko Turay, DE/LB, Rutgers (6-5, 253, 4.65)

40. Denver Broncos: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn (6-1, 206, 4.44)

41. Oakland Raiders: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama (6-2, 311, 4.90)

42. Miami Dolphins: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina (6-4, 250, 4.67)

43. New England Patriots: Justin Reid, S, Stanford (6-0, 207, 4.40)

44. Washington Redskins: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford (6-3, 307, 5.21)

45. Green Bay Packers: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU (6-3, 199, 4.34)

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (6-2, 207, 4.58)

47. Arizona Cardinals: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State (6-5, 235, 4.90)

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest (6-1, 200, 4.50)

49. Indianapolis Colts: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State (6-5, 270, 4.95)

50. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis (5-11, 201, 4.50)

51. Detroit Lions: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia (5-11, 214, 4.54)

52. Baltimore Ravens: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State (6-5, 256, 4.75)

53. Buffalo Bills: Josh Sweat, DE/LB, Florida State (6-5, 251, 4.53)

54. Kansas City Chiefs: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU (5-10, 178, 4.32)

55. Carolina Panthers: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State (5-11, 220, 4.46)

56. Buffalo Bills: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M (5-10, 201, 4.45)

57. Tennessee Titans: Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE/LB, Oklahoma (6-2, 254, 4.76)

58. Atlanta Falcons: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State (6-4, 315, 5.09)

59. San Francisco 49ers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame (6-5, 214, 4.48)

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rasheem Green, DL, USC (6-4, 275, 4.73)

61. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State (6-5, 247, 4.54)

62. Minnesota Vikings: Frank Ragnow, OG/C, Arkansas (6-5, 312, 5.01)

63. New England Patriots: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond (6-3, 222, 4.81)

64. Cleveland Brown: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia (5-11, 227, 4.52)

Third Round

65. Buffalo Bills: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh (6-7, 297, 4.80)

66. New York Giants: Uchenna Nwosu, DE/LB, USC (6-2, 251, 4.65)

67. Indianapolis Colts: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn (6-6, 315, 5.20)

68. Houston Texans: Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU (6-5, 309, 4.96)

69. New York Giants: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State (6-2, 234, 4.70)

70. San Francisco 49ers: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest (6-3, 264, 4.77)

71. Denver Broncos: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma (6-8, 345, 5.68)

72. New York Jets: Arden Key, DE/LB, LSU (6-5, 238, 4.88)

73. Miami Dolphins: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn (5-11, 213, 4.52)

74. San Francisco 49ers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas (6-2, 236, 4.52)

75. Oakland Raiders: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State (6-4, 299, 5.42)

76. Green Bay Packers: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford (6-1, 209, 4.49)

77. Cincinnati Bengals: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa (6-1, 234, 4.69)

78. Kansas City Chiefs: B.J. Hill, DT, NC State (6-3, 311, 4.99)

79. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State (6-1, 205, 4.45)

80. Houston Texans: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech (6-0, 217, 4.47)

81. Dallas Cowboys: Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss (6-1, 199, 4.32)

82. Detroit Lions: Austin Corbett, OG/C, Nevada (6-4, 306, 5.15)

83. Baltimore Ravens: Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky (6-5, 224, 5.07)

84. Los Angeles Chargers: Fred Warner, LB, BYU (6-3, 236, 4.64)

85. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama (5-11, 183, 4.36)

86. Kansas City Chiefs: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF (6-0, 227, 4.38)

87. Los Angeles Rams: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State (6-1, 229, 4.53)

88. Carolina Panthers: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana (6-4, 259, 4.65)

89. Tennessee Titans: Martinas Rankin, OT/G, Mississippi State (6-4, 308, 5.19)

90. Atlanta Falcons: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma (6-5, 256, 4.58)

91. New Orleans Saints: Da'Shawn Hand, DL, Alabama (6-4, 297, 4.83)

92. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State (5-11, 213, 4.50)

93. Jacksonville Jaguars: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida (5-11, 197, 4.46)

94. Minnesota Vikings: Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State (5-8, 198, 4.38)

95. New England Patriots: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State (6-1, 203, 4.52)

96. Buffalo Bills: Rashaan Gaulden, CB/S, Tennessee (6-1, 197, 4.61)

97. Arizona Cardinals: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan (6-6, 320, 5.31)

98. Houston Texans: Jaylen Samuels, RB/TE, NC State (5-11, 225, 4.54)

99. Denver Broncos: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington (6-0, 186, 4.47)

100. Cincinnati Bengals: Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida (6-0, 314, 5.16)

Fourth Round

101. Green Bay Packers: Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin (6-2, 248, 4.80)

102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College (6-1, 190, 4.52)

103. Houston Texans: Holton Hill, CB, Texas (6-2, 196, 4.49)

104. Indianapolis Colts: Geron Christian, OT, Louisville (6-5, 298, 5.33)

105. Chicago Bears: Foley Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut (6-4, 318, 5.16)

106. Denver Broncos: Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona (6-1, 209, 4.41)

107. New York Jets: Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford (6-5, 244, 4.75)

108. New York Giants: Mark Walton, RB, Miami (Fla.) (5-10, 202, 4.60)

109. Washington Redskins: Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa (6-2, 210, 4.46)

110. Oakland Raiders: Michael Dickson, PT, Texas (6-2, 208, 4.92)

111. Los Angeles Rams: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T (6-8, 305, 5.37)

112. Cincinnati Bengals: Daniel Carlson, PK, Auburn (6-5, 213, 4.96)

113. Denver Broncos: Gerard Avery, LB, Memphis (6-0, 248, 4.59)

114. Cleveland Browns: Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF (6-2, 203, 4.49)

115. Chicago Bears: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina (5-11, 200, 4.54)

116. Dallas Cowboys: Breeland Speaks, DL, Ole Miss (6-3, 283, 4.87)

117. Detroit Lions: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State (6-1, 317, 5.33)

118. Baltimore Ravens: Jeff Holland, DE/LB, Auburn (6-1, 249, 4.78)

119. Los Angeles Chargers: Andrew Brown, DL, Virginia (6-3, 296, 4.98)

120. Seattle Seahawks: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson (6-2, 202, 4.43)

121. Buffalo Bills: Andre Smith, LB, North Carolina (6-0, 237, 4.63)

122. Kansas City Chiefs: Dorance Armstrong, DE/LB, Kansas (6-4, 257, 4.87)

123. Miami Dolphins: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech (6-3, 329, 5.24)

124. Kansas City Chiefs: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri (6-3, 207, 4.49)

125. Tennessee Titans: Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia (6-0, 238, 4.66)

126. Atlanta Falcons: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech (6-3, 207, 4.49)

127. New Orleans Saints: Chris Herndon, TE, Miami (Fla.) (6-4, 253, 4.75)

128. San Francisco 49ers: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech (6-4, 314, 5.24)

129. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State (6-1, 244, 4.73)

130. Philadelphia Eagles: JK Scott, PT, Alabama (6-6, 208, 4.83)

131. Miami Dolphins: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State (6-4, 215, 4.88)

132. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State (6-3, 269, 4.69)

133. Green Bay Packers: Will Richardson, OT/G, NC State (6-6, 306, 5.22)

134. Arizona Cardinals: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon (5-11, 229, 4.54)

135. Los Angeles Rams: Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State (6-2, 254, 4.76)

136. Los Angeles Rams: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee (5-10, 216, 4.64)

137. Dallas Cowboys: Cole Madison, OT/G, Washington State (6-5, 308, 5.33)

Fifth Round

138. Green Bay Packers: Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana (6-1, 206, 4.51)

139. New York Giants: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh (5-10, 198, 4.48)

140. Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Young, LB, UCLA (6-1, 236, 4.60)

141. Seattle Seahawks: Poona Ford, DT, Texas (5-11, 312, 5.13)

142. Washington Redskins: Leon Jacobs, DE/LB, Wisconsin (6-1, 246, 4.48)

143. San Francisco 49ers: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas (6-1, 210, 4.58)

144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalyn Holmes, DL, Ohio State (6-5, 283, 4.82)

145. Chicago Bears: Kyzir White, LB/S, West Virginia (6-2, 218, 4.62)

146. Seattle Seahawks: Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State (6-1, 195, 4.55)

147. New Orleans Saints: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State (6-4, 216, 4.62)

148. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State (6-2, 204, 4.58)

149. Denver Broncos: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan (6-3, 254, 4.80)

150. Cleveland Browns: P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State (6-0, 308, 4.76)

151. Cincinnati Bengals: D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State (5-9, 188, 4.51)

152. Arizona Cardinals: Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama (6-0, 179, 4.47)

153. Detroit Lions: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State (6-2, 215, 4.63)

154. Baltimore Ravens: Toby Weathersby, OT/G, LSU (6-4, 317, 5.34)

155. Los Angeles Chargers: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana (6-3, 220, 4.60)

156. Seattle Seahawks: Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson (6-2, 226, 4.61)

157. New York Jets: Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane (5-10, 182, 4.32)

158. Cincinnati Bengals: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida (5-11, 200, 4.41)

159. Oakland Raiders: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin (5-11, 200, 4.52)

160. Denver Broncos: Jamil Demby, OG, Maine (6-4, 319, 5.68)

161. Carolina Panthers: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane (6-5, 262, 4.60)

162. Tennessee Titans: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State (6-5, 228, 4.66)

163. Washington Redskins: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State (6-1, 228, 4.44)

164. New Orleans Saints: Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State (6-5, 311, 5.20)

165. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquis Haynes, DE/LB, Ole Miss (6-2, 235, 4.58)

166. Buffalo Bills: Scott Quessenberry, OG/C, UCLA (6-4, 310, 5.09)

167. Minnesota Vikings: Alex Cappa, OT/G, Humboldt State (6-6, 305, 5.35)

168. Seattle Seahawks: Dylan Cantrell, WR/TE, Texas Tech (6-3, 226, 4.41)

169. Philadelphia Eagles: Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh (6-2, 211, 4.43)

170. Cincinnati Bengals: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama (6-1, 228, 4.52)

171. Dallas Cowboys: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia (6-6, 292, 4.90)

172. Green Bay Packers: Mason Cole, OG/C, Michigan (6-4, 307, 5.23)

173. Oakland Raiders: Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State (6-5, 227, 4.55)

174. Green Bay Packers: Trent Thompson, DT, Georgia (6-3, 288, 5.06)

Sixth Round

175. Cleveland Browns: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt (6-3, 233, 4.59)

176. Los Angeles Rams: Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss (6-1, 212, 4.56)

177. Houston Texans: Chad Thomas, DL, Miami (Fla.) (6-5, 281, 4.78)

178. Indianapolis Colts: Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware (6-4, 306, 4.95)

179. New York Jets: Timon Parris, OT/G, Stony Brook (6-6, 312, 5.30)

180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sean Welsh, OG/C, Iowa (6-3, 306, 5.28)

181. Chicago Bears: Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State (6-5, 218, 4.56)

182. Arizona Cardinals: Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh (5-9, 184, 4.39)

183. Los Angeles Rams: Bradley Bozeman, OC, Alabama (6-5, 296, 5.46)

184. San Francisco 49ers: RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami (Fla.) (6-4, 286, 5.12)

185. Oakland Raiders: Damon Webb, S, Ohio State (5-11, 209, 4.61)

186. Green Bay Packers: Tony Brown, CB, Alabama (6-0, 199, 4.35)

187. Buffalo Bills: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan (5-10, 193, 4.40)

188. Cleveland Browns: Charvarius Ward, CB, Middle Tennessee (6-1, 198, 4.44)

189. New Orleans Saints: Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah (6-4, 263, 4.69)

190. Baltimore Ravens: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky (6-1, 229, 4.60)

191. Los Angeles Chargers: Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia (6-3, 218, 4.95)

192. Dallas Cowboys: Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami (Fla.) (6-3, 314, 5.25)

193. Dallas Cowboys: Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss (5-9, 205, 4.49)

194. Los Angeles Rams: Matt Pryor, OT, TCU (6-6, 343, 5.60)

195. Los Angeles Rams: Kentavius Street, DL, NC State (6-2, 280, 4.87)

196. Kansas City Chiefs: Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State (6-3, 318, 5.09)

197. Carolina Panthers: Tony Adams, OG, NC State (6-1, 302, 5.47)

198. New England Patriots: JC Jackson, CB, Maryland (5-10, 201, 4.46)

199. Tennessee Titans: Darrel Williams, RB, LSU (6-0, 225, 4.66)

200. Atlanta Falcons: Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa (5-10, 194, 4.54)

201. New Orleans Saints: Frank Ginda, LB, San Jose State (6-0, 235, 4.69)

202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU (5-11, 203, 4.47)

203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Jones, DT, NC State (6-2, 309, 5.09)

204. Minnesota Vikings: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia (6-2, 207, 4.63)

205. Washington Redskins: Grant Haley, CB, Penn State (5-9, 190, 4.44)

206. Philadelphia Eagles: Tremon Smith, CB Central Arkansas (5-11, 192, 4.32)

207. Green Bay Packers: Deon Yelder, TE, Western Kentucky (6-3, 251, 4.74)

208. Dallas Cowboys: Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama (6-0, 228, 4.74)

209. Miami Dolphins: Javon Wims, WR, Georgia (6-3, 215, 4.53)

210. New England Patriots: Troy Apke, S, Penn State (6-1, 200, 4.34)

211. Houston Texans: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame (6-5, 253, 4.81)

212. Oakland Raiders: Deontay Burnett, WR, USC (6-0, 186, 4.70)

213. Minnesota Vikings: Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State (5-11, 205, 4.43)

214. Houston Texans: Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee (6-3, 314, 5.15)

215. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern (6-0, 199, 4.50)

216. Oakland Raiders: Joe Ostman, DE/FB, Central Michigan (6-2, 248, 4.80)

217. Oakland Raiders: Zach Sieler, DL, Ferris State (6-5, 292, 5.01)

218. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA (6-1, 203, 4.50)

Seventh Round

219. New England Patriots: Jullian Taylor, DL, Temple (6-4, 294, 4.94)

220. Pittsburgh Steelers: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M (5-10, 212, 4.64)

221. Indianapolis Colts: Foye Oluokun, LB/S, Yale (6-0, 229, 4.48)

222. Houston Texans: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque (6-1, 187, 4.52)

223. San Francisco 49ers: Will Dissly, TE, Washington (6-4, 262, 4.87)

224. Chicago Bears: Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana (6-0, 230, 4.77)

225. Minnesota Vikings: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin (6-5, 247, 4.80)

226. Seattle Seahawks: Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri (6-4, 261, 4.63)

227. Miami Dolphins: Eddy Pineiro, PK, Florida (6-0, 185, 4.84)

228. Oakland Raiders: Sam Jones, OT/G, Arizona State (6-5, 305, 5.32)

229. Miami Dolphins: John Franklin-Myer, DE, Stephen F. Austin (6-4, 283, 4.75)

230. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple (6-2, 221, 4.45)

231. Washington Redskins: Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina (6-2, 226, 4.72)

232. Green Bay Packers: Justin Watson, WR, Penn (6-2, 215, 4.44)

233. Kansas City Chiefs: Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii (6-0, 208, 4.58)

234. Carolina Panthers: Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern (5-11, 213, 4.44)

235. New York Jets: Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone (6-2, 197, 4.36)

236. Dallas Cowboys: David Wells, TE, San Diego State (6-6, 256, 4.75)

237. Detroit Lions: Matt Gono, OG, Wesley (6-4, 319, 5.10)

238. Baltimore Ravens: Matt Dickerson, DL, UCLA (6-5, 292, 5.06)

239. Green Bay Packers: Philip Lindsay, RB, Colorado (5-7, 184, 4.39)

240. San Francisco 49ers: Siran Neal, CB/S, Jacksonville State (6-0, 206, 4.56)

241. Washington Redskins: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida (6-4, 206, 4.37)

242. Carolina Panthers: Mike McCray, LB, Michigan (6-1, 243, 4.76)

243. Kansas City Chiefs: Quentin Poling, LB, Ohio (6-0, 235, 4.56)

244. Atlanta Falcons: Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State (6-2, 197, 4.55)

245. New Orleans Saints: Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT, Pittsburgh (6-6, 317, 5.22)

246. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame (6-2, 213, 4.48)

247. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ryan Green, RB, Florida State (5-10, 192, 4.41)

248. Seattle Seahawks: Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon (5-10, 208, 4.46)

249. Cincinnati Bengals: Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin (5-11, 201, 4.40)

250. Philadelphia Eagles: Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State (6-3, 232, 4.44)

251. Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State (6-5, 256, 4.86)

252. Cincinnati Bengals: Greg Senat, OT, Wagner (6-6, 302, 5.37)

253. Cincinnati Bengals: Ola Adeniyi, DE, Toledo (6-1, 248, 4.83)

254. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Kalu, S, Nebraska (6-0, 203, 4.58)

255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kameron Kelly, CB/S, San Diego State (6-2, 204, 4.55)

256. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Lawler, DE, SMU (6-4, 264, 5.01)