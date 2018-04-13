2018 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers' selections, team needs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have six picks in the NFL Draft, including No. 28 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Steelers' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

STEELERS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 9 9 8 7 8

STARTERS 2 3 2 3 2

BACKUPS 1 1 2 2 5

OTHER TEAMS 3 1 1 0 1

OUT OF LEAGUE 3 4 3 2 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Inside linebacker: The Steelers signed Jon Bostic in free agency, but they lack depth and an impact player at the position. The Steelers could easily select an inside linebacker with their first-round pick and insert him into the starting lineup alongside either Jon Bostic or Vince Williams. If Bostic ends up being the top reserve at inside linebacker, it's still a good signing for them given his small price tag. The Steelers need a three-down linebacker who can play the run and the pass. Williams is not that type of player, and it remains to be seen if Bostic can fill that role. If one of the top inside linebackers is available at No. 28, the Steelers are likely to select him.

2. Safety: Morgan Burnett is 29, and while he will start next season alongside Sean Davis, the Steelers are still in the market for a long-term starter at safety. If Burnett can play at a high level into his 30's, that's great for the Steelers, but they have to get a younger player into the system who could be groomed for a bigger role in future years. That player could come as soon as the second day of the draft. The Steelers are in desperate need of a playmaker in their secondary. This defense hasn't had a ball-hawking defensive back for years.

3. Wide receiver: The Steelers are set with starters Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant as the third receiver, but there is not a lot of depth behind them. Eli Rogers was the fourth receiver last season, but he remains unsigned after undergoing offseason knee surgery. The Steelers could use a player to develop because Bryant is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is unlikely to be re-signed. Don't be surprised if the Steelers take another receiver fairly early in the draft. They want to keep quarterback Ben Roethlisberger surrounded by quality skill players.

Below is a list of all six of the Steelers' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

STEELERS 2018 Draft (Six picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-28: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama (6-2, 232, 4.70)

2-60: Rasheem Green, DL, USC (6-4, 275, 4.73)

3-92: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State (5-11, 213, 4.50)

5-148: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State (6-2, 204, 4.58)

5-165: Marquis Haynes, DE/LB, Ole Miss (6-2, 235, 4.58)

7-220: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M (5-10, 212, 4.64)

7-246: Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame (6-2, 213, 4.48)