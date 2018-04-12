2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Baltimore Ravens' selections, team needs

The Baltimore Ravens have eight picks in the NFL Draft, including No. 16 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Ravens' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

RAVENS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 10 9 9 11 7

STARTERS 2 2 0 7 2

BACKUPS 0 2 7 3 5

OTHER TEAMS 6 5 0 1 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 2 0 2 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Tight end: The Ravens do not have a pass-catching tight end that can stretch the field, so signing that caliber of player is the biggest priority. The team is still looking to add a free agent and will likely select a tight end in this year's draft, which is deep at that position.

2. Offensive line: The Ravens lost center Ryan Jensen to free agency and released tackle Austin Howard, which has left a hole on the offensive line. As a result, Baltimore needs to add another center and right tackle for depth because the line has been hampered with injuries over the past two seasons.

3. Wide receiver: The Ravens signed free agents John Brown and Michael Crabtree, but they still need to add another playmaker for quarterback Joe Flacco. The Ravens could look to the draft to fill this void because most of the top free-agent receivers are off the market.

Below is a list of all eight of the Ravens' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

RAVENS 2018 Draft (Eight picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-16: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama (6-0, 189, 4.43)

2-52: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State (6-5, 256, 4.75)

3-83: Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky (6-5, 224, 5.07)

4-118: Jeff Holland, DE/LB, Auburn (6-1, 249, 4.78)

5-154: Toby Weathersby, T/G, LSU (6-4, 317, 5.34)

6-190: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky (6-1, 229, 4.60)

*6-215: Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern (6-0, 199, 4.50)

7-238: Matt Dickerson, DL, UCLA (6-5, 292, 5.06)