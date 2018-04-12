2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Cincinnati Bengals' selections, team needs

The Cincinnati Bengals have 11 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 21 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Bengals' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

BENGALS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 10 8 9 7 11

STARTERS 2 1 2 1 2

BACKUPS 3 3 4 6 8

OTHER TEAMS 2 2 1 0 1

OUT OF LEAGUE 3 2 2 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Offensive line: Despite the Cordy Glenn trade, the line still needs to be beefed up. It's still the No. 1 priority as they come off the worst rushing production in franchise history.

2. Run stuffer: They need some beef to put next to six-time Pro Bowl three technique Geno Atkins. They are hopeful that 2016 fourth-rounder Andrew Billings, a nose tackle, rebounds in his second year after a knee injury wiped out his rookie season. Last year's fourth-rounder, Ryan Glasgow, proved he will be a blue-collar contributor at both nose and behind Atkins in a rotation. But they need some size. Billings is 6-foot-1, and Glasgow is at around 300 pounds. They could use some more height and weight.

3. Centerfielder: They need a safety that can pick off the ball. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, with two, was the only Bengals defensive back with multiple interceptions last season, when their 11 interceptions were the fewest in 15 seasons under head coach Marvin Lewis.

Below is a list of all 11 of the Bengals' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

BENGALS 2018 Draft (11 picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-21: James Daniels, G/C, Iowa (6-3, 306, 5.15)

2-46: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (6-2, 207, 4.58)

3-77: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa (6-1, 234, 4.69)

*3-100: Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida (6-0, 314, 5.16)

4-112: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn (6-5, 213, 4.96)

5-151: D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State (5-9, 188, 4.51)

5-158: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida (5-11, 200, 4.41)

*5-170: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama (6-1, 228, 4.52)

7-249: Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin (5-11, 201, 4.40)

*7-252: Greg Senat, T, Wagner (6-6, 302, 5.37)

*7-253: Ola Adeniyi, DE, Toledo (6-1, 248, 4.83)