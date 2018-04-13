2018 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles' selections, team needs

The Philadelphia Eagles have six picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 32 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Texas.

Here is a look at the Eagles' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

EAGLES' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 8 7 6 8 8

STARTERS 2 0 2 2 0

BACKUPS 0 2 0 4 8

OTHER TEAMS 4 3 2 2 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 2 2 2 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Tight end: Zach Ertz is one of the league's top tight ends, but the Eagles didn't re-sign Trey Burton and released veteran Brent Celek. They are high on practice-squad tight end Billy Brown, who has a similar skill-set to Burton, and could still end up bringing Celek back at a lesser salary. But they almost certainly will draft a tight end who will compete for the No. 2 job.

2. Safety: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod are one of the league's better safety tandems. But Jenkins is 30, both have large cap numbers and there is no depth behind them. This will be another draft priority.

3. Offensive line: Halapoulivaati Vaitai did a surprisingly good job after nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters tore his ACL last year. Peters, who is 36, is returning for at least one more season, which means Vaitai will back up the two tackle spots. But the Eagles still need to add more depth to their line for the post-Peters era.

Below is a list of all six of the Eagles' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

EAGLES 2018 Draft (Six picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-32: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU (5-10, 224, 4.49)

4-130: JK Scott, P, Alabama (6-6, 208, 4.83)

4-132: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State (6-3, 269, 4.69)

5-169: Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh (6-2, 211, 4.43)

6-206: Tremon Smith, CB Central Arkansas (5-11, 192, 4.32)

7-250: Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State (6-3, 232, 4.44)