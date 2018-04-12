2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions of Dallas Cowboys' selections, team needs

The Dallas Cowboys have 10 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 19 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Cowboys' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

COWBOYS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 7 9 8 9 9

STARTERS 2 3 2 3 2

BACKUPS 0 0 2 5 4

OTHER TEAMS 3 3 2 1 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 2 3 2 0 3

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Linebacker: Sean Lee's injury and Jaylon Smith's uncertainty has the Cowboys hunting for an every-down linebacker, preferably one that can play in the middle.

2. Safety: The Cowboys are looking for a true free safety, one that can play centerfield. They passed on a number of them in free agency because they were considered box safeties.

3. Wide receiver: The Cowboys still haven't made a final decision on receiver Dez Bryant. He would already be gone if they would have signed Sammy Watkins. They eventually signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, but the Cowboys will still target a receiver in the first three rounds.

Below is a list of all 10 of the Cowboys' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

COWBOYS 2018 Draft (10 picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-19: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State (6-4, 256, 4.65)

2-50: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis (5-11, 201, 4.50)

3-81: Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Mississippi (6-1, 199, 4.32)

4-116: Breeland Speaks, DL, Ole Miss (6-3, 283, 4.87)

*4-137: Cole Madison, T/G, Washington State (6-5, 308, 5.33)

*5-171: Desmond Harrison, T, West Georgia (6-6, 292, 4.90)

6-192: Kendrick Norton, DT, Miami (6-3, 314, 5.25)

6-193: Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi (5-9, 205, 4.49)

*6-208: Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama (6-0, 228, 4.74)

7-236: David Wells, TE, San Diego State (6-6, 256, 4.75)