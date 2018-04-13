2018 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants' selections, team needs

The New York Giants have six picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 2 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Giants' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

GIANTS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 7 7 6 6 6

STARTERS 1 3 2 4 3

BACKUPS 0 2 0 2 3

OTHER TEAMS 1 1 2 0 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 5 1 2 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Guard: The Giants invested heavily in their offensive line when they added Nate Solder at tackle. They also added Patrick Omameh to play left guard, but as was the case last year, the right side of their offensive line is still in flux. Ereck Flowers will compete for right tackle, but after voiding out the final year of incumbent right guard John Jerry's contract, it's clear that they are looking to upgrade at that spot. The Giants have guys on the roster who can play right guard, but if they can get themselves a difference maker at the position who can become part of the team's foundation, that would behoove them more.

2. Quarterback: The current coaching staff wasn't done any favors by the old regime who failed to give quarterback Davis Webb any significant snaps in regular-season games. While in some ways Webb is on par with the rest of the 2018 quarterback class members, the second-year man, who has been relentlessly training at the TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J., does have the benefit of having one year of pro coaching experience under his belt. Webb will get his chance at the upcoming minicamp prior to the draft to make his case, but the fact remains the Giants still need to add at the position since they only have two quarterbacks on the roster, one of whom, Eli Manning, just turned 37 years old in January.

3. Tackle: The Giants might have plucked down $62 million over four years to secure Nate Solder as their left tackle, but they need to start thinking about their long-term future at right tackle. Ereck Flowers will compete for the job, but he's not necessarily a lock. Further complicating matters for him is that the team is unlikely to exercise the option year on his contract by the May 2 deadline. Meanwhile, the only other tackles on the roster with experience include Chad Wheeler and Adam Bisnowaty, both rookies who were underwhelming last year. One or both might still blossom into a solid candidate, but as of right now, the Giants' depth at tackle is paper thin.

Below is a list of all six of the Giants' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

GIANTS 2018 Draft (Six picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-2: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA (6-4, 220, 4.97)

2-34: Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State (6-4, 305, 5.28)

3-66: Uchenna Nwosu, DE/LB, USC (6-2, 251, 4.65)

3-69: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State (6-2, 234, 4.70)

4-108: Mark Walton, RB, Miami (5-10, 202, 4.60)

5-139: Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh (5-10, 198, 4.48)