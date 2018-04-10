Former Lions TE Eric Ebron cites Andrew Luck factor in choosing Colts

Andrew Luck did not play a down last season, but he still has an impact off the field for the Indianapolis Colts.

Tight end Eric Ebron, who signed a two-year contract last month to join the Colts as a free agent, told the Indianapolis Star there was one overriding factor in choosing his new team.

"The reason I came here is because of Andrew Luck, to keep it honest," Ebron said, per the newspaper. "It doesn't really matter where I played or where I went. I just wanted a quarterback that I knew could get me the ball and pretty much work with me the way I knew that I needed to be worked with. And I think Andrew Luck was the perfect fit."

Luck underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum on Jan. 15, 2017, but dealt with recurring issues and finally was placed on season-ending injured reserve in early November. The former No. 1 overall pick told reporters on Monday that he still has a ways to go in his recovery.

Ebron spent the last four seasons with the Detroit Lions, racking up 186 catches for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 53 receptions last season after recording a career-best 61 in 2016.

Released by the Lions in a cost-savings move last month, Ebron is excited by the prospect of playing in new coach Frank Reich's tight-end friendly offense alongside Jack Doyle, who had 80 catches in 2017.

"I hope so, I hope so, that would be refreshing," said Ebron. "I have a new rep [here] and that alone means a lot. I look forward to making that rep a good one."