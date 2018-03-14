Detroit Lions release TE Eric Ebron

After being unable to find a trade partner for Eric Ebron, the Lions released the tight end, the team announced on Wednesday.

Ebron's contract contained a fifth-year option for next season worth $8.25 million for the former first-round pick.

Last week the Lions met with Ebron and told him they were open to dealing him and did not guarantee he would be on the team in 2018.

Ebron finished last season with 53 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns. The Lions exercised the fifth-year option on the 24-year-old after he recorded 61 receptions for 711 yards in 13 games in 2016.

He was Detroit's first-round pick in 2014 out of North Carolina, and in four seasons, Ebron recorded 186 receptions for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns in 56 regular-season games (37 starts).