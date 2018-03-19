Home / Sports News / NFL

Colts ink TE Eric Ebron to 2-year deal

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 19, 2018 at 11:51 PM
The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent tight end Eric Ebron on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it's a two-year deal worth up to $15 million.

Ebron spent the last four seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 56 career games (37 starts), the 6-foot-4, 253-pounder has 186 receptions for 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ebron has also registered one rushing touchdown. He has started two postseason contests and has caught five passes for 44 yards.

Ebron was originally selected by the Lions in the first round (10th overall) of the 2014 draft out of North Carolina.

In 2017, Ebron appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) for the first time in his career and caught 53 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns. In 2016, he started all 13 games he played in and set career highs in receptions (61) and receiving yards (711). Ebron totaled two touchdowns (one receiving and one rushing). He also started one postseason contest and caught two passes for 23 yards.

Ebron, who wil be 25 on April 10, reportedly completed a visit with the Carolina Panthers before visiting and eventually signing with the Colts.

