Report: Draft prospect Nelson tears meniscus

Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson needs surgery after tearing his meniscus during a private workout, multiple media outlets reported.

Nelson is expected to be sidelined for three to four months while recovering from surgery, according to the NFL Network. He is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2018 season.

The injury occurred during a private workout with the Detroit Lions, profootballtalk.com reported, citing a source.

Nelson is rated as the No. 19 cornerback for this year's draft, according to NFLDraftScout.com. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is projected to go in the fourth or fifth round of the draft.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior in 2017, Nelson started all 13 games in his lone season with the Badgers, recording 20 pass defenses and 34 tackles.

Nelson, who ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, spent his first two seasons with Hawaii before transferring to Wisconsin following the 2015 season.